Was This No-Name The Best Quarterback In The NFL This Week?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played better than Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week.



At least that’s the case based on ESPN’s Total QBR statistic — which is a fancy new way to measure QB performance.

Here were the QBR leaders:

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Bills) — 91.2

Aaron Rodgers (Packers) — 91.1

Matthew Stafford (Lions) — 87.4

Joe Flacco (Ravens) — 79.6

Cam Newton (Panthers) — 75.7

Total QBR is different from traditional QB Rating because it weights meaningful plays in tight games more heavily than meaningless plays in blowouts.

That’s way Kerry Collins had a 2.3 Total QBR even though he had a decent second-half performance in Houston (when the Colts were down by 34).

We thought Aaron Rodgers looked dominant in his game against the Saints, but apparently Fitzpatrick topped him with a 41-7 blowout in Kansas City.

