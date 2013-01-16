Cosmo's Lawyer 'Bachelor Of The Year' Gives The Most Awkward Interview Ever

Photo: 225magazine/YouTube

Cosmopolitan Magazine’s newest Bachelor of the Year competed against Olympic athletes and a professional soccer player, but he thinks his legal background is what really set him over the edge.In a rather uncomfortable yet obviously tongue-in-cheek interview with 225 Magazine, Baton Rouge attorney Ryan Chenevert revealed how he won the women’s magazine’s coveted title.



“You know I ask myself that quite a bit,” Chenevert said in an interview released last week. “An attorney, especially one that just came out of law school, I think they were kind of shocked at what they saw.”

In his entry to the competition, Chenevert told Cosmo his celebrity crush is Heidi Klum, and he isn’t looking to settle down until he’s 28.

“I’m endearing, quirky, driven, and loyal to every woman I’ve dated,” he told the women’s magazine.

Chenevert, who says he’s 25 and “in my prime,” graduated from Lousiana State University’s Hebert Law centre and passed the state bar in October, Above The Law reported at the time.

Currently he’s working as a judicial clerk for the 23rd Judicial District and has also clerked for the Office of the District attorney for the 19th Judicial District, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Above The Law was one of the first to announce Chenevert won the competition.

But it’s the bachelor’s most recent interview with 225 Magazine that had us cringing.

Chenevert and local actor Caleb Michaelson, the interviewer, spent most of the interview discussing each other’s bodies and Chenevert’s sexy looks.

Michaelson asked Chenevert to “seduce me with a look” and at one point lifted his own shirt to ask the newest “It” bachelor whether he could win the competition as well.

Check out the full interview for yourself, courtesy of 225 Magazine:

Chenevert competed against track and field Olympic medalist Kerron Clement and professional soccer player Lance Parker.

