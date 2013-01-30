Cosmo's Lawyer Bachelor Of The Year Fills Girls In On What They Can Expect From Today's Dating Scene

Photo: via TODAY Show

Cosmo’s lovably awkward lawyer Bachelor of the Year is back with even more interview gems.Ryan Chenevert, a 25-year-old lawyer in Louisiana, sat down with Hoda Kotb and Meredith Vieira of “The Today Show” to give his thoughts on the modern dating scene.



Chenevert, sex and relationship therapist Ian Kerner and 31-year-old author Debra Goldstein sat down to discuss the controversial New York Times’ op-ed The End of Courtship?

The opinion piece, which Kotb called “depressing,” suggested texting and the rest of the digital age had killed traditional courtship.

Despite modern technology, Goldstein said girls could teach guys to be romantic and follow traditional courtship rules. But Chenevert wasn’t so sure men could pick up on their clues.

“Guys are stupid,” he said. “We don’t get that. You know, some guys are going to text regardless.”

The group also discussed the merits of hanging out in a group versus traditional dating.

And once again, Chenevert had no problem bluntly laying it all out there.

“I’m not a fan of this hang out dating thing because I want to screen the girl before I go and introduce her to my friends,” he said.

Watch the entire entertaining and slightly awkward interview, courtesy of NBC’s Today Show:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the econom

DON’T MISS: Survey Shows More Than A Few Law Students Would Use A Sugar Daddy To Pay Off Debt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.