Ryan Braun Wins Appeal, Has Performance Enhancing Drug Suspension Overturned

Photo: AP

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers had his 50-game suspension overturned by an arbitrator today. While this is a clear victory for Braun and the players’ association, it appears that Braun’s appeal was based on how the test was handled rather than the results.Someone familiar with the decision said the appeal went Braun’s way not so much on contesting the result of the test but the testing process itself. And it was arbitrator Shyam Das who decided to rule in favour on that technicality, making it a 2-1 decision by the three-man panel.



Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote (via Twitter) that he heard that Braun’s defence was that the “sample wasn’t shipped in timely fashion to lab.”

Braun, the reigning National League MVP, had all along maintained his innocence, saying in December “I am completely innocent. This is B.S.” However, according to Haudricourt, Braun’s test had a testosterone level that was “twice as high as any previously recorded.”

While Braun won’t miss any games, you can be sure this story is far from over. If anything, it is just getting warmed up.

