Here's The Rant That Ryan Braun Went On After Avoiding A Steroids Suspension On A Technicality Last Year

Ryan Braun won his appeal and avoided a suspension for a positive performance enhancing drug test during the 2011 MLB playoffs.



He essentially got off on a technicality.

An arbitrator found that the guy handling Braun’s urine sample screwed up and failed to deliver the pee to FedEx in a timely matter, and Braun’s positive test was voided.

During spring training last year, Braun convened the press and went on a 12-minute rant where he denied taking PEDs, spoke about the power of the truth, and called himself a victim.

After his 65-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy yesterday, that speech looks pretty silly.

Some choice quotes that look ironic today:

1. “If I had done this intentionally or unintentionally I’d be the first one to step up and say, ‘I did it.’ By no means am I perfect, but if I’ve ever made any mistakes in my life I’ve taken responsibility for my actions. I truly believe in my heart, and I would bet my life that this substance never entered by body at any point.”

2. “There were a lot of times when I wanted to come out and tell the entire story, attack everybody as I’ve been attacked, as my name has been dragged in the mud, as everything I’ve ever worked for in my entire life has been called into question. There were a lot of times I wanted to come out and tell the entire story but at the end of the day I recognised what was best for the game of baseball and I put that ahead of what was best for myself.”

3. “There’s never been a personal medical issue. I’ve never had an STD. Many of the stories that were erroneously reported by the initial network continue to live on and it’s sad and disappointing that this has continued to become a PR battle and people continue to leak information that’s inaccurate

4. “I will continue to take the high road because that’s who I am and that’s the way I have lived my life. We won because the truth is on my side. The truth is always relevant and at the end of the day the truth prevailed. I am a victim of a process that completely broke down and failed the way it applied to me in this case.”

5. “This is the opposite of the American judicial system. This is not an innocent until proven guilty situation.”

Here’s the full video:

