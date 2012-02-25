ATTENTION ATHLETES: This Is How You Convince People You Never Took Steroids

Ryan Braun held a press conference today where he defended himself against accusations that he took steroids.



The backstory: Braun, last year’s National League MVP, tested positive for having a ton of synthetic testosterone in his system during the playoffs last year.

Then yesterday, an arbiter overturned his suspension because of a procedural loophole. Basically, the person handling his urine sample didn’t realise that the local FedEx was open late on a Saturday night. So he took it home and stored it in his fridge (a common practice), until Monday. Since the rules say that he should have taken it to FedEx immediately on Saturday, Braun’s positive test was overturned.

Sounds shady, right?

But at his press conference today, Braun got into the gory details of exactly how his urine sample could have been tampered with. It was pretty brilliant and convincing.

It certainly doesn’t mean he never did steroids. But this should be the model by which feature embattled athletes approach such accusations.

He also convinced us that FedEx is amazingly convenient.

Here he is talking about what went down after he peed in a cup:

