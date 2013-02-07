Ryan Braun Linked To PED Clinic

Photo: AP

Former National League MVP Ryan Braun has now been linked to a Miami anti-ageing clinic that allegedly distributed Performance Enhancing Drugs according to Tim Brown and Jeff Passan for Yahoo! Sports. And according to another report, there are 10 more athletes yet to be named, including one “big name.”On “The Dan Patrick Show,” Dan Patrick says he was told earlier this week that “two more big names would drop” and that one of those names was Braun. “From what I am told, there are 10 more names on the list,” said Patrick. “And there will be another big name, from what I am told, that will drop soon.”



Braun released a statement denying that he acquired any drugs from the clinic. He claims that his lawyers used the owner of the clinic, Tony Bosch, as a consultant during Braun’s successful appeal of a positive PED test in 2011. Braun’s name is listed in handwritten documents from the clinic next to the line “20-30K.” Braun says there was a disagreement over how much money was owed to the clinic.

It is unclear what the going rate is for a steroid expert, but one of Braun’s lawyers appeared to contradict Braun’s statement, saying Bosch’s contributions to the appeal were “negligible.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.