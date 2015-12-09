House Speaker Paul Ryan just blasted Donald Trump's anti-Muslim proposal

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) blasted GOP presidential frontrunner and real estate mogul Donald Trump’s proposed plan to ban all Muslims from entering the country.

“Normally, I do not comment on what’s going on in the presidential election,” he said Tuesday. “I will take an exception today.”

Trump’s campaign released a statement on Monday calling for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

Ryan responded “This is not conservatism. What was proposed yesterday is not what this party stands for, and more importantly, it’s not what this country stands for.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda

