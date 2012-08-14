Conservatives Can't Wait To Sic Paul Ryan On Joe Biden

Since Mitt Romney announced Paul Ryan as his running mate Saturday, speculation has swirled about the upcoming match-up between the 42-year-old House Budget Chair and Vice President Joe Biden.



The two vice presidential candidates are scheduled to go head-to-head in a debate on Oct. 11, and conservatives are already itching for a fight, eager to pit the GOP’s favourite young wonk up against the gaffe-prone vice president.

Republicans have long been worried about the fall debates, which will give President Barack Obama the opportunity to showcase his oratorical talent against a slightly awkward opponent. Ryan’s addition to the Republican ticket alleviates many of those concerns, however, by giving Republicans what they see of as a layup opportunity to take down the Democratic incumbents.

Buoyed by this confidence, conservatives across the blogosphere have commenced with the trash talking. Within one day of Romney’s announcement, the conservative group American Future Fund had put together a web ad contrasting Ryan and Biden.

“Ah, to be able to know what the American people think,” Biden says in the first frame. “I don’t.”

On Twitter, Ryan fans can still barely contain their glee, taking jabs at Biden and mocking him with the hashtag #bidendebatelines.

Here are some of the best ones we’ve seen:

Of course, it’s possible that Republicans are underestimating the Vice President. Despite his foot-in-mouth tendencies, Biden is a savvy politician who, incidentally, was something of a wunderkind in his day. Plus, unlike Ryan, this will not be Biden’s first rodeo.

