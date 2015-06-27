How to win at life, according to a 30-year-old who sold a startup for $170 Million and wrote 1,284 slides about it

Ryanallis.com Ryan Allis, author of the 1,284-slide slideshow.

Last year, Ryan Allis turned 30.

Allis is an entrepreneur who sold his startup, iContact for $US170 million, in his twenties.

For his birthday, he did a somewhat extreme personal exercise: He wrote a 1,284 slide PowerPoint presentation. The presentation covers all the things Allis has learned about life, the world and business. He made it for himself and shared it hoping others could benefit from his learnings as well.

Some of the slides are really insightful. Others are more amusing and contain tidbits like, “Important people like opening FedEx packages” and “Let your inner child come out daily and silly dance.”

The presentation is separated into three parts:

We’ve uploaded every slide for your viewing pleasure.

Read on for Part 1: How to Win at Life.

