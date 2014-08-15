How To Win At Life In 1,284 Slides, According To A 30-Year-Old Who Sold His Startup For $US170M

Ryan Allis just turned 30. In his 20s, he created and sold a company, iContact, for $US170 million.
Allis created the longest PowerPoint deck imaginable of life lessons learned over the past year. Valleywag’s Nitasha Tiku first highlighted the slidedeck.
It’s 1,284 slides and his advice includes gems such as:
“Important people like opening FedEx packages.”
And:
“Let your inner child come out daily and silly dance.”
The presentation is separated into three parts: Life (566 slides), Entrepreneurship (449 slides), and The World (269 slides).
In what is surely the longest slideshow Business Insider has ever published, we uploaded all 1,284 slides for your viewing pleasure. So our site doesn’t collapse under the weight, we’re publishing them in three installments. We’re publishing all of the slides here in three installments:
- Part 1: How To Win at Life, According To Allis (566 slides)
- Part 2: How To Win in Busines, According to Allis (449 slides)
- Part 3: How To Win the World, According to Allis (269 slides)
Here’s the first part, “Life.”
