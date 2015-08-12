This is what happens when a celebrity tweets about your music to hundreds of thousands of people

Jerrod Jordahl Christopher Ford, who goes by Christopher the Conqueror.

A week ago, Christopher Ford — who goes by Christopher the Conquered — was getting ready to release his third album,”I’m Giving Up On Rock n’ Roll,” to a modest fanbase.

He wasn’t expecting any huge fanfare, but then, somehow, Grammy-nominated artist Ryan Adams got his hands on the music and tweeted an image of Ford’s album out to 700,000 loyal followers with a ringing endorsement.

You guys @ctconquered is the real deal. This record is blowing my mind!!! pic.twitter.com/IPyXYAzH46

— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 2, 2015

Ford was floored. He called what happened next the “Ryan Adams bump” — the statistical effect that this tweet had on his website views and music streams.

His YouTube videos saw a 701% growth in view counts, while Soundcloud streams nearly doubled. Ford saw almost 2500 additional views to his artist website, and 1653 plays on his videos uploaded to YouTube.

Ford’s Soundcloud page was only seeing a couple plays per day back in mid-June. After Adams’ tweet? His single got a boosted to 1572 streams in one week.

But that was just the beginning.

A few days after Adams sent that tweet, Ford visited the Reddit page /r/music subreddit to tell his tale to other Redditors. Here’s part of his post (you can read the whole thing here):

Ford was grateful to Adams for the uptick of momentum, but little did he know that the “Reddit bump” was about to blow the “Ryan Adams bump” out of the water.

Ford’s post ended up on Reddit’s front page, which ended up bringing even more attention to “I’m Giving Up On Rock n’ Roll.”

After Adams tweeted about his music, Ford told Tech Insider his Soundcloud hit an impressive 1572 total streams. But since writing the Reddit post, the title track is now at 53,361 streams and rising.

Here’s that song:



Ford said that “probably the craziest thing” was hearing from Reddit users who wanted to pre-order the album. Ford activated pre-sales, and estimated that close to 200 albums have already sold.

“To give some perspective, that’s insane for anybody operating at a level where I am,” he told Tech Insider. “It doesn’t sound like much on the outset, but my last album came out in 2012 and I worked my a** off to get pre-orders for 3 months and we got 57. That was a huge success. It took me 2 years to sell as many copies of my last album as I did yesterday with the new album.”

The difference between a celeb Twitter endorsement and the front page of Reddit? It’s apples and oranges.

Ford wasn’t an active Redditor prior to this first post, but he’s been impressed so far with the site. He sees it as “a very direct symbol of the democratization of the internet.”

But that doesn’t discount his appreciation for Adams’ unsolicited endorsement on Twitter.

“The advocacy of [Adams] is very valuable in less tangible ways,” he told Tech Insider. “Now I’ve got a Ryan Adams pull quote to put on my album. You can’t really quantify that.”

