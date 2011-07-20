Angry Birds' Rovio Envisions Multiple Movies for Franchise

By Ben Strauss



The massively popular Angry Birds, already featured in numerous advertisements, pop-culture references and televisions shows, has more than enough potential for a major motion picture says developer Rovio.

“How I see our whole brand, our whole Angry Birds franchise – I definitely see the film potential as a long-term commitment,” said Rovio VP of franchise development Ville Heijari.

“Not just the one-off flick that happened, but to really flesh out the world, build the characters, make it really engaging.”

“We’re not trying to imitate or copycat anybody,” Heijari added, “but if you think of examples of what has been done before, if you think of something like Ice Age: there’s three movies, pretty popular – that sort of thing. Really breathe a lot of life into and flesh out the world of Angry Birds.

“We really genuinely have a lot of storytelling opportunities there. It’s not all about birds slingshotting themselves! There’s a lot of stuff going around the characters.”

Good news for those eagerly anticipating such a film, Rovio has confirmed that the early stages of the movie are already in motion. With the hiring of Marvel chairman David Maisel as a ‘special advisor’ for the film, Heijari confirmed that “the development has actually started.”

“If we started production today, the earliest date would be in 2014 – maybe,” predicted Heijari. “When we’re talking about a full feature film, that’s really impossible to comment at the moment because that’s really in the planning stages.”

Even with a full motion picture in the works, the franchise is ripe for smaller animations, akin to smaller Pixar productions. Even an animated series remains on the table.

“Even when we eventually might announce that we’ve started the production of the movie, we still might end up releasing animations – an animated series first, just because the production cycles are so much shorter,” said Heijari.

With well over 250 million downloads, there is certainly potential for a market in moreAngry Birds.

