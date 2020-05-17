Rwandan millionaire accused of funding 1994 genocide was arrested in Paris after spending decades on the run

REUTERS/George Mulala Readers look at a newspaper June 12, 2002 in Nairobi carrying the photograph of Rwandan Felicien Kabuga wanted by the United States.

A millionaire accused of funding the 1994 Rwandan genocide was arrested by French authorities in Paris after 26 years on the run, reported Reuters.

Felicien Kabuga was accused of financing militias that killed 800,000 Tutsi people and moderate Hutu allies in the span of the 100-day genocide.

According to the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, Kabuga was indicted in 1997 on several criminal counts including genocide all related to the 1994 genocide.

Kabuga was the most wanted man in Rwanda for decades. In 2003, the US put out a $US5 million bounty for his arrest, according to The Washington Post.

The 84-year-old was living under a false name in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, France when he was caught, according to the French justice ministry, but had evaded authorities for nearly three decades by living in Germany, Belgium, Congo-Kinshasa, and Switzerland.

Now that he is in custody, Kabuga will be brought before UN judges and sit trial in front of an international court for the charges he was indicted in almost thirty years ago.

“[Kabuga’s arrest] is an important step towards justice for hundreds of thousands of genocide victims…survivors can hope to see justice and suspects cannot expect to escape accountability,” Mausi Segun, Africa director at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.

