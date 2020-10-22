A company that lets anyone rent an RV just raised over $100 million as RV and road travel continues to skyrocket in popularity

Stanislaw Pytel/Reuters

RVshare has raised over $US100 million from KKR and previous investor Tritium Partners as the RV rental platform sees continuous bookings growth into the fall.

RV rental companies and makers have stayed resilient throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

According to RVshare’s news release, this investment will allow the peer-to-peer rental platform to tap into KRR’s “network” and “resources,” and grow the company as the industry continues to boom.

RV rental platform RVshare has raised over $US100 million from KKR and previous investor Tritium Partners, according to a news release from RVshare.

This investment comes at a time in which RV rental companies and makers have stayed resilient amid the coronavirus pandemic that has otherwise tanked the travel industry.

RVshare is just one example of this general massive industry growth: from early April to May 19, the rental platform saw a 1,000% increase in bookings.

“I think we’re going to see a lot more demand,” RVshare CEO Jon Grey told Business Insider in June. “I think you’re now getting a new group of people buying them, which has people who are substituting it for more luxurious vacations that they typically took.”

Grey’s previous prediction has so far been correct. According to RVshare’s news release in September, the company saw fall bookings increase 123% year-over-year.

According to RVshare, this over $US100 million investment will allow the peer-to-peer rental platform to tap into KRR’s “network” and “resources,” and grow the company as the industry continues to boom.



“I am very proud of our employees and thankful to our customers for helping build RVshare into the market leader it is today â€” and we are only at the beginning of where our business can go,”Grey said in a statement about the investment. “This financing and the support of KKR’s global platform positions us well to invest in future growth and provide the best experience for our owners and renters.”

