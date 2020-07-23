20 before-and-after photos of remodeled RVs that will make you want to get on the road

Courtesy of April Gilleland This RV has undergone a complete renovation.

An old RV can be completely renovated into a luxury home.

Sometimes, all it takes is a fresh coat of paint to completely transform the RV.

Other RV owners choose to completely gut the vehicle by redesigning a new, modern layout.

Purchasing an RV can get expensive, but you can buy a vintage RV or fixer-upper and turn it into the luxury home of your dreams.

All over the country, in fact, there are RV owners and professional designers flipping RVs by giving them a coat of paint, modern furniture, and new layouts.

Take a peek at some of these before-and-after pictures of RV renovations.

Before April Gilleland and Jason McMillan moved into their RV with their two daughters, they knew it needed a total makeover.

Courtesy of April Gilleland Gilleland’s RV before the remodel.

The original RV had dark, wood paneling throughout and dated furniture and appliances. The couple initially thought it would take just one week to renovate the entire RV, but instead, it took six weeks.

After the remodel, the space looks brighter and bigger.

Courtesy of April Gilleland Gilleland’s RV after the remodel.

“I made sure it wasn’t a closed-off RV,” Gilleland said. “I needed it to be big and open. We customised it to fit our needs.”

The kitchen was also a dark space that needed a face-lift.

Courtesy of April Gilleland Gilleland’s kitchen before renovations.

The dark wood and extra cabinetry made the space feel smaller.

The after photos show how a coat of paint can change an entire space.

Courtesy of April Gilleland Gilleland’s kitchen after renovations.

Gilleland kept the original structure of the kitchen, except for the upper cabinets, and painted it all white to make it look warmer and inviting.

Sarah Lemp, a Michigan mother, started renovating RVs in 2014 and bought this Coachmen Cadet RV from the 1970s on Facebook Marketplace.

Courtesy of Sarah Lemp and All Things with Purpose Lemp’s RV before remodel.

Before she even begins renovating, Lemp said the first steps are to fix water problems and to remove damaged items.

After the renovation, the space feels more up to date despite it being a vintage trailer.

Courtesy of Sarah Lemp and All Things with Purpose Lemp’s RV after remodel.

She says some people are tempted to use trendy products, like cement countertops, but she thinks those are too heavy for the vehicle and instead uses light products in her remodels.

Lemp also said removing outdated cushions or curtains is just as important.

Courtesy of Sarah Lemp and All Things with Purpose Lemp’s RV before remodel.

The floral cushions and green curtains had to go.

Like Gilleland, Lemp also understands the power of paint.

Courtesy of Sarah Lemp and All Things with Purpose Lemp’s RV after remodel.

“I did attempt to use a paint sprayer,” Lemp told Insider reporter Samantha Grindell. “And it went faster, but it was also so much messier. I actually just prefer to roll it.”

Lemp also renovated this 1987 Taurus Camper in one week.

Courtesy of Sarah Lemp and All Things with Purpose Lemp’s RV before remodel.

With some help from her children, Lemp was able to turn this kitchen and RV renovation around quickly.

The new space has bohemian, summer vibes.

Courtesy of Sarah Lemp and All Things with Purpose Lemp’s RV after remodel.

The light cabinetry, striped pillows, and carefully placed plants make this feel more like a home.

Although the bedroom looked completely busted, Lemp knew it had potential.

Courtesy of Sarah Lemp and All Things With Purpose Lemp’s RV before remodel.

One side of the bedroom looked completely demolished and was not safe to use.

The bedroom after the renovation can now sleep four comfortably.

Courtesy of Sarah Lemp and All Things With Purpose Lemp’s RV after remodel.

The bedroom now has four comfortable beds that are complemented by a fresh coat of paint.

Trina Sholin also renovates RVs and turned this old vehicle into a luxury home.

Courtesy of Trina Sholin Sholin’s RV before remodel.

This kitchen was pretty outdated, so Sholin had to give it a complete makeover.

The farmhouse-style kitchen now has a large, modern sink and wooden beams in the entryway.

Courtesy of Trina Sholin Sholin’s RV after remodel.

Sholin said she had to get creative with storage during the remodel because she eliminated the upper cabinets.

The outdated furniture and carpet had to go as well.

Courtesy of Trina Sholin Sholin’s RV before remodel.

During the renovation process, Sholin had to get rid of the recliner, the couch, and the filthy rug.

Now, the living room space has hardwood flooring.

Courtesy of Trina Sholin Sholin’s RV after remodel.

With the old furniture out, Sholin filled the space with modern pieces and a cosy window seat.

In this RV, Sholin had to completely gut the kitchen too.

Courtesy of Trina Sholin Sholin’s RV before remodel.

The awkward kitchen seemed to cut off the flow of the RV.

After the renovation, the kitchen is “unrecognizable,” according to Sholin.

Courtesy of Trina Sholin Sholin’s RV after remodel.

“I love the brick paneling, the open shelving, and the faux hood we built that is actually a cabinet,” Sholin said. “Cabinet colour is SW Pewter Green, and I’m obsessed.”

The bathroom in this remodel needed work as well.

Courtesy of Trina Sholin Sholin’s RV after remodel.

“If your shower has to be in your bedroom, at least make her pretty,” Sholin said.

The new shower has subway tile and glass doors.

Courtesy of Trina Sholin Sholin’s RV after remodel.

It also has a “dreamy gold shower head.”

