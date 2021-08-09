The biggest mistakes beginners make when traveling in an RV, according to a couple who drove to all 50 states in one

Many newbies to RV life don’t do enough research before they buy their new home, Marc and Julie Bennett told Insider.

“It’s not like buying a car,” Julie Bennett , who has traveled through all 50 states in an recreational vehicle, said. “RVs are more complex. More things can go wrong with them.”

Julie and her husband, Marc, traveled across the US in an RV together before writing two books on the subject: “RV Hacks” and “Living the RV Life.”

Julie said people should do more research before purchasing an RV than they would for a regular vehicle.

“It’s often better to buy a well-cared-for pre-owned RV than it is to buy a new RV. It will generally have fewer issues,” she added.

Marc also recommended recording walk-throughs when touring and learning about an RV you are planning to purchase so you know how all the systems work before you take it for a ride.