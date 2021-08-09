The biggest mistakes beginners make when traveling in an RV, according to a couple who drove to all 50 states in one

- Julie and Marc Bennett spoke to Insider about mistakes people make when they are new to RV life.
- They shared how to select the right RV and properly take it on an adventure.
- The couple also shared tips and tricks for common mishaps, like jumping straight into a big trip.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Julie and her husband, Marc, traveled across the US in an RV together before writing two books on the subject: “RV Hacks” and “Living the RV Life.”
Julie said people should do more research before purchasing an RV than they would for a regular vehicle.
“It’s often better to buy a well-cared-for pre-owned RV than it is to buy a new RV. It will generally have fewer issues,” she added.
Marc also recommended recording walk-throughs when touring and learning about an RV you are planning to purchase so you know how all the systems work before you take it for a ride.
Once you’ve made the list on your local trips, Marc said to take the RV to a dealer to get everything fixed before heading out on a big trip.
The couple recommends practicing parking and maneuvering the RV in an empty lot before taking it on an adventure.
Marc and Julie also said that when you’re driving an RV, you can’t rely on a navigation system meant for regular cars.
“RVs are longer, taller, wider, and they carry propane, which isn’t allowed in a lot of tunnels,” Julie said. “So there’s a lot of restrictions on roads, especially in the Northeast.”
“By the time you load people, pets, clothes, and food and then fill up your water tank and fuel tanks, it’s very easy to reach or exceed the safe cargo-carrying limit in an RV,” she said.
Exceeding the safe limit can lead to a blown-out tire, she added.
To do this, the couple recommends spending a night in a campground with water and power but pretending you are off the grid. That way you can experiment with the water tank and battery life, but if something goes wrong, you can rely on the ground’s amenities, they said.
“If you’re willing to just wing it and go with the flow, you can sometimes find last-minute cancellations of campgrounds,” he added.
“We always like to allow an extra 20% as a buffer,” she said. “You need to stop and have a break, use the restroom, have something to eat or drink. It’s a lot more physically tiring to drive an RV than a regular vehicle.”
“You could be driving in an area where you don’t have cellular coverage and therefore your routing may not be working,” she said. “You can download your map or just carry a paper atlas.”
Keep the black one closed (as that’s the valve for poop) so the waste doesn’t dry up. Once they’re both at least half full, dump the black tank first followed by the gray.
If it’s windy, try stopping for a bit. You’re in a home on wheels, after all.
“Try to avoid driving in winds,” Julie added. “It’s more dangerous, stressful, physically fatiguing to drive an RV in windy conditions.”