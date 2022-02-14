These RV-lifers got married after double-booking a campsite. Here are their 3 top tips for traveling together and sharing a small space.

Michele and David Brown live together in an RV and travel full-time. Michele Brown

Michele and David Brown are road trippers who met when they double-booked an overnight RV site.

A year and a half after sharing the spot, they’re married and traveling in an RV together full-time.

They said open communication and clear responsibilities make living together in a small space easier.

Michele and David Brown were solo RV travelers who met on the road when they were accidentally double-booked for a campsite.

In November 2020, Michele and David booked the same overnight RV site in Louisiana through an RV membership program, Harvest Hosts. They agreed to share the space and talked that night, forming a connection, she told Insider.

An aerial view of the RV site where Michele and David met. Michele Brown

Both single and not looking for relationships, the two went their separate ways in the morning but kept in touch, Michele continued. Over time, their conversations moved from Instagram to phone calls, and they made plans to travel together.

They started living and traveling in an RV together in July 2021, according to Michele.

Two weeks ago, Michele said they got married. They are still traveling full-time in an RV.

Michele and David shared with Insider their best tips for living and traveling together in a small space.

Michele relaxes in a chair outside of the RV. Michele Brown

Communicate your needs thoughtfully

When it comes to living in a small space with your partner, Michele told Insider that good communication is key.

“When something is bothering either of us, we say something right then in a caring and kind way, the way we would want to be told,” Michele said.

A great example of this is Michele’s need for space and alone time, she said.

“If we need alone time to sit and read, or FaceTime our kids, we give each other that personal time.”

Divide responsibilities

When it comes to the travel element of their relationship, David said setting roles and responsibilities early on helps things run smoothly.

“For example, when packing up, Michele preps the inside, and I prep the outside of the motor home,” David said. “Then we check each other or help if needed.”

David added that he’s the driver and Michele is the trip planner and navigator, “so we know where to park, how many hours we’re driving, and where to fill or empty tanks,” he said.

Try single RV life first

Living the RV life as solo travelers made the transition to living together easier, Michele said.

“It did help that we both traveled alone in our RVs when we met,” Michele told Insider. “We knew the routines and what needed to be done to set up and travel safely.”