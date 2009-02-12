Ruth Madoff Withdrew $15.5 Million From Madoff Brokerage Before Bust

The evidence is piling up that innocent-old Ruth may have known a little more than she let on. There are multiple stories that she helped keep the books, there are the timely home transfers and now this:



WSJ: Ruth Madoff, the wife of Bernard Madoff, withdrew $15.5 million from a Madoff-related brokerage firm in the weeks before Mr. Madoff’s arrest, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State. A complaint filed Wednesday by Secretary William Galvin’s office said Ruth Madoff withdrew $5.5 million on Nov. 25 and $10 million on Dec. 10, according to documents from Cohmad Securities, which was co-owned by Mr. Madoff and which the Massachusetts office is investigating. Mr. Madoff was arrested Dec. 11 on allegations of perpetrating a massive Ponzi scheme.

That’s not suspicious or anything.

