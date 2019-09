Ruth Madoff took a break from her comfortable life in Palm Beach to visit her dear old husband in Manhattan jail today. CNBC got a couple seconds of her walking outside the jail, and as you’ll see they obviously did their best to stretch that small snip out. No word on whether the jail has conjugal visits, though his prison likely will.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.