Ruth Madoff Now Accused Of Deceiving People, Too

Hmm, seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the alleged tree. Bernie Madoff‘s wife, Ruth, has been accused of trademark infringement for her now well known cookbook, The Great Chefs of America Cook Kosher. The title was apparently blocked from reprinting because of a cease-and-desist letter sent to her publisher by John Shoup, CEO of Great Chefs Television, which produces TV series, cookbooks and DVDs entitled—what else?—”Great Chefs.” Shoup trademarked the term in 1983.



The horribly named Web site, Eat Me Daily, tracked down Shoup to get the story behind the trademark fight.

Shoup’s response to EMD: That family evidently has some flawed morals.

We’ve defended our registered trademark “Great Chefs” vigorously for almost 30 years…When we discover someone using our mark, we write them to cease & desist, and if they don’t, we file suit, and we have never lost one yet.

In Madoff’s case, [after we contacted them] her publisher asked us if they could distribute the small amount of books already printed and that they would not reprint, which we agreed to. To our knowledge, this is what took place, however our attorneys are now looking into it to see if they violated that agreement.

