Ruth Madoff Is Now Featuring In A Nigerian 419 Email Spam Scam

If one scammer pretends to be another scammer, does a tree fall in the forest?



Anyway, we’re not sure this one will be very effective. Is anyone really looking to help Ruthie free up her money?

———- Forwarded message ———-

From: Mrs. Ruth Madoff

Date: 2009/4/16

Subject: My Great Compliments / Reply Urgent.

To:

Mrs. Ruth Madoff

West, Liverpool,

London.

My Great Compliments,

I’m Mrs. Ruth Madoff, 67, wife to Mr. Bernard L. Madoff, of Bernard L.

Madoff Investment Securities LLC, who pleaded guilty to operating a

multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, is worth up to $826 million,

according to a document filed with a federal court on Friday 13th

March 2009.

Just last week my husband pleading stealing billions from investment

from his clients and he was ordered to jail Thursday 12th March 2009,

after pleading guilty to all 11 criminal counts in one of Wall

Street’s biggest swindles.

Now the Federal investigators in the USA are working around the clock

to freeze all my assets, fearing that I’m trying to flee the country

which I have done shortly after my husband was sentenced, I have $93

million in my name beyond their reach.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is working with federal

prosecutors in Manhattan to prepare a filing asking a judge to

formally freeze all of my assets as soon as possible.

My husband deposited the sum of (USD$17.000.000.00 Million) in a

Finance Firm in Europe some years ago in my name, I need you to

collect this funds and distribute it to both of us since the Federal

investigators are working around the clock to freeze all my assets.

Meanwhile all documents related to transfer of this fund to your

account is with my attorney Mr. Peter Chavkin, who is willing to help

us process the release order from the UK bank.

Presently, I’m in a hard out here in UK as the Federal investigators

as well the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking for me to

freeze my entire asset as well prosecute me like my husband.

Please reply back to me on this e-mail as I will like if you contact

my attorney directly so that he will direct you on the way forward.

Please due send to me all your contact details as I will like to speak

with you before we commence on the transaction.

Please keep this confidential. You can read my story on this website:

http://www.nypost.com/seven/03152009/news/regionalnews/ruth_in_crosshair_159631.htm

God bless you.

Best Regards,

Mrs. Ruth Madoff

