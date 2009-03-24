Ruth Madoff Goes 'Costume'

Gossip legend Cindy Adams breaks the news Ruth Madoff has been reduced to shopping for costume jewelry in Palm Beach.

Not exactly Gitmo, but still it must be tough buying bargain bangles after being sooo rich.



“We are not talking Cartier here. We are talking plastic. Hunting with girlfriends who’d call out, ‘Ruthie, look at this.’ Ruthie then came and looked at this.”

