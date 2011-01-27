Lucky Brit Lives Alone In $22-Million Mansion For $75 A Week

Photo: Country Life

Freelance translator Ruth Bartlett has moved into a $22-million estate in Lincolnshire, England for just 50 pounds a week, according to the Telegraph.The 33-year-old upgraded from her one-bedroom apartment by applying for a program that selects guardians for historic estates — no word on if they accept Americans.



Her new home includes 15 rooms and 1,960-acres of “woodland, farm buildings, barns and three stone cottages.” Says Bartlett, “The grounds are amazing. I wake up and look out my window onto the grounds, full of ancient trees.”

