'Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.' Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pioneering figure in her 27 years on the Supreme Court. Here are 11 of her most memorable quotes

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Friday, due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the statement. “Today we mourn, but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her â€” a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” the Supreme Court said in an announcement.

Ginsburg was the second woman to ever serve on the United States Supreme Court and served for 27 years. She has been hailed as a feminist icon and inspired many across the country. Here are some of her most memorable quotes.

Ginsburg was a huge advocate for reproductive rights.

Magnolia Pictures Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“The side that wants to take the choice away from women and give it to the state, they’re fighting a losing battle. Time is on the side of change,” she told The New York Times in 2009.

“The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices.”

Steve Helber/AP Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Source: 1993 Senate hearing

Ginsburg was also outspoken about the cause of equality.

Lindsay Dedario/Reuters Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation,” she said in an interview with journalist Lynn Sherr

“We should not be held back from pursuing our full talents, from contributing what we could contribute to the society, because we fit into a certain mould ― because we belong to a group that historically has been the object of discrimination.”

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images A woman wearing a Ruth Bader Ginsburg mask in New York City on September 12, 2020.

Source: Interview with journalist Lynn Sherr

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.”

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images A marcher holds a sign that says, ‘What Would RGB Do???’ in reference to Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court during the Woman’s March in Manhattan on January 18, 2020, USA.

Source: Inc.

“Just as buildings in California have a greater need to be earthquake proofed, places, where there is greater racial polarization in voting, have a greater need for prophylactic measures to prevent purposeful race discrimination.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A cardboard cutout of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stands next to workers with the Edwin M. Lee Asian Pacific Democratic Club as they decorate a car to deliver DNC gift bags on August 18, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Source: 2013 dissent on Supreme Court decision to strike down key parts of the Voting Rights Act

Ginsburg has forcibly dissented on many Supreme Court decisions.

Joshua Roberts/ Reuters Alice Wisbiski, 22, a supporter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, performs exercise planks in celebration of the Supreme Court associate justice’s 86th birthday in Washington in March 2019.

“No one who is in business for profit can foist his or her beliefs on a workforce that includes many people who do not share those beliefs,” she said about her dissent in a New Republic interview.

For all of her judicial accomplishments, Ginsburg was also known to give general life advice.

Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images and Focus Features Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993 and Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Every now and then it helps to be a little deaf …That advice has stood me in good stead. Not simply in dealing with my marriage, but in dealing with my colleagues,” Ginsburg told Makers in an interview.

“If you have a caring life partner, you help the other person when that person needs it. I had a life partner who thought my work was as important as his, and I think that made all the difference for me.”

Associated Press In this Oct. 3, 2019 photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg claps after listening to students sing opera at Amherst College in Amherst, Mass. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the winner of this year’s $US1 million Berggruen Prize for philosophy and culture. The award announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles-based Berggruen Institute honours Ginsburg for her pioneering legal work for gender equality and her support for the rule of law. The institute says Ginsburg will direct the money to charity. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Source: Interview with Katie Couric

“So often in life, things that you regard as an impediment turn out to be great, good fortune.”

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the stage for a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Centre on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Source: Inc.

“Don’t be distracted by emotions like anger, envy, resentment. These just zap energy and waste time.”

Associated Press FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures while speaking during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever. In a statement Saturday, Nov. 23, the court’s public information office says Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Source: Inc.

