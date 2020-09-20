Parents are sharing photos of their daughters dressed up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg to honour her as a role model for young women

Dinah Addie/Paul Friedmann Dinah Addie’s daughter dressed up as Ginsburg in 2018; Paul Friedmann’s daughter, Maya, portraying the Supreme Court Justice for Halloween.

Parents are sharing pictures on Twitter of their daughters dressed up as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at age 87.

Ginsburg was the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court and is remembered as a pioneer for women’s rights.

Parents told Insider that their daughters have dressed up as Ginsburg in the past to honour the feminist icon and highlight all that women can achieve.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents everything I’m trying to raise my daughters to strive for,” one mum, Dinah Addie, told Insider.

Parents are honouring the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by sharing photos of their children dressed up as the late Supreme Court Justice for Halloween or school events.

Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

She was the second woman to ever sit on the US Supreme Court and was regarded as a feminist icon after spending her career championing women’s rights.

One parent, Robert Hackney, posted a photo on Twitter showing his daughter dressed up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg for her second-grade class project on influential Americans.

Proud moment when my daughter chose RBG for her second grade class project on influential Americans. RBG inspired many and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/r5rZsmcnJN — Robert Hackney (@BobbyHackney) September 18, 2020

Hackney told Insider that the idea came after their daughter saw Kate McKinnon portray Ginsburg on “Saturday Night Live.”Hackney said his daughter was unfamiliar with Ginsburg at the time, but she researched the Supreme Court Justice and was inspired by her.

“We have always driven the point home with our daughter that being a female should never hold her back from anything she wants in this world, and I think learning about RBG resonated with her,” Hackney said.

“RBG instantly became a hero to our daughter, and when it came time to choose an influential American for her class project, it was a no-brainer for her,” he added.

Dinah Addie shared a photo on Twitter of one of her daughters dressed up as Ginsburg for Halloween in 2018.

This is my daughter, 2 years ago. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a hero in our house. She was everything I’m not, but always wanted to be. She was everything I’m raising my daughters to strive for, and my sons to embrace. Rest now, our beloved RBG. And thank you. pic.twitter.com/jLi7ypbVQ6 — Dinah (@dinahaddie) September 19, 2020

Addie told Insider that she wants her daughters to learn from Ginsburg.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents everything I’m trying to raise my daughters to strive for: strength and determination and the ability to keep going and effect real change, even when faced with adversity,” Addie said.

“She paved the way for so many women and I’m so genuinely grateful,” she added.

Another parent, Paul Friedmann, posted a photo on Twitter of his daughter dressed as RBG for Halloween.

In the tweet, Friedmann called Ginsburg his daughter’s “shero.”

My daughter Maya as her shero RBG. pic.twitter.com/dIMQG4wgnf — Paul Friedmann (@mathteacherjedi) September 19, 2020

Friedmann told Insider that his daughter, Maya, loves Ginsburg and has multiple shirts that portray her likeness. He said that she was devastated to hear the news of Ginsburg’s death.

“She is such a big fan that her best friend called her from North Carolina to console her when she heard the news last night. That’s when the waterworks started,” Friedmann said.

“When things were hard for her, she just kept fighting,” Maya told Insider. “She fought for equality for everyone and she never backed down from the challenges. She worked super hard for other people, not just herself.”

