Riot Police Broke Up A Massive Street Party At Rutgers This Weekend

Several students were arrested and many more pepper sprayed when a party at Rutgers University got out of control this past Saturday, according to The Star-Ledger.



Police in riot gear broke up the New Brunswick bash, where students were drinking and burning furniture on Delafield Street near New Jersey’s Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

Pictures posted on Instagram, Twitter, and videos on Vine were tagged “#delafest,” the name for the impromptu event.

“It was seven parties that got out of control,” Rutgers sophomore Gina Pagliaro told The Star-Ledger.

Video taken at the scene showed students tossing Frisbees between houses, dancing on roofs, and mocking police officers as they drove through the crowd of hundreds.

Later in the video, students set fire to a couch as they danced and cheered while it burned in the street.

“Delafest” is said to be an outgrowth of Rutgersfest, an annual concert canceled in 2011 when university officials deemed the event too dangerous after several shootings, five injuries, and 11 arrests on campus.

You can watch video from the party below (the students start burning the couch at the 2:30 mark).

