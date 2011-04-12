Rutgers Wants Springsteen To Solve Their Snooki Problem (And 9 Other Grassroots Facebook Campaigns)

Rutgers kids can’t let go of this whole Snooki-speaking-at-their-school thing.
They feel like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (who was paid $32,000 to give an on-campus talk last week) completely misrepresents them.
They’re serious college students, after all, and Polizzi’s speech included a lengthy dissertation on her own “poof” — that’s her signature hairstyle, for “Jersey Shore” neophytes.
They want someone who’s more relatable, more worthy of their academic attention, to clear their proverbial lecture-circuit palate.
Someone like Bruce Springsteen.
A Facebook group that’s gathering steam (currently there are 4,712 student supporters) wants Springsteen to come talk to them. According to the group, he’s “someone to come and represent the greater population of real, intelligent young men and women.”
Sigh. Kids: Toni Morrison is your commencement speaker. Why do you need Springsteen to make you feel smart?
It’s all very puzzling. But much like the proponents of these celebrity-focused Facebook campaigns, all these students can do is wait to see if the Boss bends to their demands or ignores them.
They also helped jumpstart White's continued world domination. The group had nearly half a million members when the show relented.
A Facebook group asked the question: 'Can this pickle get more fans than Nickelback?' The people's answer: yes, it could. The pickle beat out the rock group by more than 60,000 fans.
British Facebook members were fed up with 'X Factor' singing competition winners dominating the charts -- so in 2009, they launched a campaign to pump a Rage Against The Machine single past that of show winner Joe McElderry. And they succeeded.
It's always a little embarrassing when a star campaigns on behalf of themselves (we're looking at you, Melissa Leo) -- but at least Sweetin found a few hundred 'Full House' loyalists to help her campaign to join 'Dancing With the Stars.' Producers ignored her 2010 plight, but there's always next season.
The pop star wanted to guest on 'Glee,' and hinted on Twitter that she'd love her fans to start a Facebook campaign. Several groups cropped up -- but although her song 'California Gurls' made it onto the show, Perry herself did not.
Last year, as producers moved to cast a lead in the Spiderman reboot, more than 11,000 Facebook fans of the actor Donald Glover ('Community') demanded that he be considered after he expressed interest. Glover didn't get the part, but said he was 'super-excited' by the support.
Almost 9,000 of the football drama's fan base campaigned to get Gilford an Emmy nomination in 2010 -- but their pleas went unheard.
13,000 viewers demanded that the sitcom's beloved couple smooch onscreen -- and months later, they got their wish.
'Castle' actor Nathan Fillion recently mentioned in an interview that if he won the lottery, he'd buy the rights to his cancelled cult-hit series 'Firefly' from Fox. Droves of Facebook fans jumped on the idea instantly: now, a group is combining fan love of the series with a call for donations to the cause (though Fillion has made it clear he doesn't want them).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.