Rutgers Wants Springsteen To Solve Their Snooki Problem (And 9 Other Grassroots Facebook Campaigns)

Rutgers kids can’t let go of this whole Snooki-speaking-at-their-school thing.



They feel like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (who was paid $32,000 to give an on-campus talk last week) completely misrepresents them.

They’re serious college students, after all, and Polizzi’s speech included a lengthy dissertation on her own “poof” — that’s her signature hairstyle, for “Jersey Shore” neophytes.

They want someone who’s more relatable, more worthy of their academic attention, to clear their proverbial lecture-circuit palate.

Someone like Bruce Springsteen.

A Facebook group that’s gathering steam (currently there are 4,712 student supporters) wants Springsteen to come talk to them. According to the group, he’s “someone to come and represent the greater population of real, intelligent young men and women.”

Sigh. Kids: Toni Morrison is your commencement speaker. Why do you need Springsteen to make you feel smart?

It’s all very puzzling. But much like the proponents of these celebrity-focused Facebook campaigns, all these students can do is wait to see if the Boss bends to their demands or ignores them.

