Rutgers lost 78-0 to Michigan and it was even worse than it sounds

Rutgers lost to Michigan on Saturday, 78-0 and as bad as that score sounds, it only begins to tell you just how bad Scarlet Knights were against the Wolverines.

Consider the following:

Rutgers was outgained 600 yards to 39.

They were 2-18 with 5 yards passing.

They had 34 yards on 36 rushing attempts.

Rutgers did not get a first down until 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.

The Scarlet Knights finished with 2 first downs, becoming just the sixth FBS team since 2000 to have two or fewer first downs in a game.

They have now been outscored 184-13 in three games against ranked opponents. They also lost 48-13 to Washington and 58-0 to Ohio State.

Rutgers has been outscored 136-0 in their last eight quarters.

Just look at Rutgers’ drive chart from the game. They went three-and-out on their first 14 drives (13 punts and one fumble). Their 16 drives ended with 15 punts and 1 fumble.

Brutal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.