Rutgers Head Lacrosse Coach Suspended For Alleged 'Verbal Abuse'

Rutgers head lacrosse coach Brian Brecht has been suspended with pay while the University investigates allegations of ‘verbal abuse,’ according to NJ.com.



Brecht has been the head lacrosse coach since June of 2011.

Rutgers president Robert Barchi released the following statement:

“While I cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, let me reiterate that there is no place at Rutgers for words or actions that are inconsistent with the values of the university. Our student athletes, as all members of the Rutgers community, should know that our university is committed to promoting an atmosphere of respect and dignity. As I stressed earlier, we will be looking closely at all intercollegiate athletics at Rutgers going forward. If we find problems, we will address them.”

This comes just weeks after the men’s basketball coach Mike Rice was fired for abusing players, and athletic director Tim Pernetti stepped down. Brecht was also hired by Pernetti.

