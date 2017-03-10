Rutger Bregman: why a 15-hour working week should become a reality

Rutger Bregman, author of Utopia for Realists, spoke with Business Insider about the benefits of a shorter working week.

He said: “A shorter working week is the best instrument we have in the fight against climate change, because if we consume more of our prosperity in the form of leisure, instead of buying stuff we don’t even need, well that’s very good for the climate.

“We know that the countries with the shorter working weeks like Sweden, Finland perform much better here. Also much higher social capital. People are a lot happier.”

Produced and filmed by David Ibekwe. Special thanks to Will Martin and Alana Kakoyiannis



