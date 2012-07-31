This Is What Happens When A 15-Year-Old Girl Wins Her Very First Gold Medal

15-year-old Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte won the gold medal in the 100-meter women’s breaststroke Monday.



Meilutyte was completely overcome with emotion when it was time to stand at the medal podium.

Here come the waterworks:

Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Try to hold it in:

Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Not even showing off her shiny medal can perk up a smile:

Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Don’t Miss: The Most Amazing Moments In The History Of Olympic Gymnastics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.