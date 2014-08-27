Check Out The Upscale Taco Chain Backed By Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings just invested in Rusty Taco, a fast-casual gourmet taco chain based in Texas.

Upscale tacos are becoming all the rage. Taco Bell just launched a new upscale chain called U.S. Taco Co.

The new investment bodes well for Rusty Taco — Buffalo Wild Wings is one of the most successful restaurants in the industry right now.

Rusty Taco opened in 2010 currently has multiple locations in Dallas, Denver, and Minneapolis, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. The new investment means it could expand soon.

The exterior of the restaurant is modern and industrial, with wood, big windows, and outdoor seating.

Unlike fast food chains like Taco Bell, Rusty Taco offers more of an upscale, fast-casual experience that consumers crave. There is ample seating, but you order at the counter.

Rusty Taco prides itself on its fresh ingredients, such as cilantro and slow-cooked meats.

Rusty Taco writes on its Facebook page that it makes its tortillas and salsa fresh and from scratch every day.

There’s a toppings station that is reminiscent to Chipotle, and your tacos are made in front of you.

Menu items include a baja shrimp taco, barbecue brisket taco, and achiote pork taco. Tacos are generally priced between $US2.50 and $US3.

The chain serves breakfast tacos all day, and was named one of the best options in Dallas by Zagat. Options include chorizo, egg, and cheese and jalapeno sausage, egg, and cheese.

Restaurants feature a “sauce station” where customers can more easily customise their tacos.

If you’re craving dessert, Rusty Taco has a sweet, fried fruit taco.

There is also a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.