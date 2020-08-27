Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Jacob Blake, is a former campus officer who investigated a hate crime, and said he liked being a cop because 'people trust us'

Facebook/Kenosha Police Department An image of Rusten Sheskey shared by the Kenosha Police Department on Facebook in 2014.

The police officer who shot Jacob Blake was named as Rusten Sheskey by the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday.

Sheskey was made an officer with the Kenosha Police Department on April 1, 2013. Before that he worked as an officer at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus.

On March 11, 2017, Sheskey was suspended one for one day without pay, after “violating department policies and procedures” to do with vehicles.

In a 2019 local news interview, he said of being an officer “you’re dealing with people on perhaps the worst day of their lives and you can try and help them… for the most part, people trust us to do that for them.”

Blake, who was shot seven times by Sheskey on Sunday, is paralysed from the waist down, his family said.

Sheskey has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday named the police officer who shot Jacob Blake as Rusten Sheskey.

“Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon,” the department said in a press release.

Blake is paralysed from the waist down and remains in the ICU, his family said Tuesday.

Protests denouncing racism that erupted in Kenosha on Monday have carried on each night, with buildings torched, and protesters clashing with armed civilians protecting local businesses.

Twitter/ShelbyTalcott A still from a video showing a fire started by protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin,naming Rusten Sheskey.

On Tuesday night, two people were killed after 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters.

Here’s what Insider knows so far about Sheskey:

In a press release published on Tuesday, the department said the shooting investigation is active and ongoing. Sheskey is on administrative leave while that happens.

A federal investigation has been opened into the shooting, Matthew Krueger, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, said Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.