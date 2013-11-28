Someone Spent $US57,000 On This Rusted Wreck Of A 1957 Porsche [PHOTOS]

If you’re trying to sell a rusted chunk of metal that looks like it may once have been a classic Porsche, eBay Motors is the place to go.

User daveh9112012 just made $US57,200 by selling what remains of a 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster.

According to the auction description, it was found on an old Roosevelt estate in New York:

1957 Porsche Speedster Yard Find. This Speedster was found as is after sitting outside for a unknown number of years. It was pulled from an old Roosevelt estate on the North Shore of Long Island. It is believed to have been a race car owned by the Roosevelt’s and run at Bridgehampton Raceway in the late 50’s to early 60’s. It appears that it was crashed at some point in history and was parked. It still has part of the racing numbers on the side along and a roll bar. As you can see from the pictures it is in extremely rough shape. But it is still a real 1957 Speedster. To pick this car up you will need to bring your own trailer, the trailer in the pictures IS NOT included in the sale. Serial Number: 83385 Reutter Colour Tag Number: 601 Any questions regarding this car please message me and I’d be happy to answer you.

“Extremely rough shape” is something of an understatement, but we’re looking forward to seeing if the new owner can bring the old beauty back to life.

