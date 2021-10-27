District attorney says authorities haven’t ruled out charges in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

Security guards stand at the entrance of Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after the deadly on-set tragedy. ANNE LEBRETON/AFP via Getty Images

Investigators are not ruling out charges in connection to the shooting on the set of “Rust.”

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said at a press conference that no one has been ruled out.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed last week after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun.

Investigators said on Wednesday that they were not ruling out charges in connection to the shooting on the set of “Rust,” in which actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

“All options are on the table at this point,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said about charges at a press conference on Wednesday. “No one has been ruled out.”

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said there are lots of interviews with witnesses that need to be sorted.

Baldwin “is an active part of this investigation,” Mendoza added.

Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot last week after Baldwin discharged a firearm, according to affidavits released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured.

Mendoza said at Wednesday’s press conference that the gun was loaded with a bullet, and that a lead projectile was recovered.

After the deadly shooting, Baldwin tweeted that he was “fully cooperating with the police investigation.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he added.

