The 24-year-old head armorer of Alec Baldwin’s movie ‘Rust’ told a podcast she ‘almost didn’t take the job’ because she wasn’t sure if she was ‘ready’

The fatal shooting of a crew member by actor Alec Baldwin during the making of a movie in the western United States has raised questions over the use of guns on film sets. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

The 24-year-old head armorer for “Rust” expressed self-doubt about her experience in a podcast last month.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, whose dad is a famous armorer, said that she wasn’t sure if she was “ready” for the job.

Thursday’s shooting on the “Rust” set killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The head gun handler for the movie “Rust,” which has made headlines after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on set, revealed last month that she was worried about her experience level for the job.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, told a podcast that she almost didn’t take the job as head armorer because she wasn’t sure if she was “ready” for it, Metro reported.

Gutierrez-Reed, the daughter of veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, said on the Voices Of The West podcast that Rust was only her second film as a head armorer.

She had just finished shooting the movie “The Old Way” with Clint Howard and Nicolas Cage.”It was a really badass way to start off a really long and cool career,” she said on the podcast.

“It was also my first time being head armorer as well,” Gutierrez-Reed said. “I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure if I was ready, but, doing it, like, it went really smoothly.”

Gutierrez-Reed added that she was initially fearful of loading blanks. “I think loading blanks was the scariest thing to me because I was like ‘oh, I don’t know anything about it,'” she said. But her famous father, she said, helped train her up.

Cinematographer who was killed Thursday on the set of the film ‘Rust.’ Halyna Hutchins

The film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, died after Baldwin fired a prop gun. Director Joel Souza was also injured. According to an affidavit, Baldwin was handed the gun by an assistant director, who said “cold gun,” The New York Times and the Associated Press reported. The term refers to a gun that is not loaded with live rounds.

Insider reported that police interviewed an armorer as a witness following the shooting. It is not clear whether the armorer was Gutierrez-Reed.