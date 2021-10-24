Police got a search warrant to recover memory cards, bone fragments, and Alec Baldwin’s clothes from the ‘Rust’ set, affidavit says

An aerial view of the ‘Rust’ film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch. KOB TV News/Handout via REUTERS

Authorities got a search warrant for the “Rust” set after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The application was to seize things like camera memory cards and bone fragments, the NYT reported.

It also included Baldwin’s clothes from when he shot the gun, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

A warrant obtained by New Mexico sheriff’s deputies to search the “Rust” movie set after last week’s fatal shooting with a prop gun included memory cards, bone fragments, and costumes, a new affidavit says, per multiple reports.

The actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm loaded with live rounds, and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” last Thursday.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released an affidavit on Sunday that was compiled as part of a search warrant application. A search warrant was issued last week.

The application was to seize things including from camera memory cards, bone fragments, and firearm discharge, according to The New York Times.

Investigators also sought access to the costume Baldwin was wearing on set when the shooting happened, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.