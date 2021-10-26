An experienced prop master said he rejected a job on ‘Rust’ because it was ‘an accident waiting to happen’

A composite image of the actor Alec Baldwin and the ‘Rust’ movie set. Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for National Geographic / Jae C. Hong / AP Photo

Neal W. Zoromski said he turned down a job with “Rust” as he worried about the set’s safety.

He told the Los Angeles Times he had a “bad feeling” and it was an “accident waiting to happen.”

Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on set last week.

An experienced prop master said he rejected a job offer on the “Rust” movie because he saw it as “an accident waiting to happen.”

Neal W. Zoromski, who has worked in the industry for 30 years, told the Los Angeles Times that he had a “bad feeling” following four days of meetings with the “Rust” film managers after he was asked to join the crew.

“There were massive red flags,” he said.

He told the LA Times that he felt the movie was prioritizing saving money over protecting people’s safety, and he ultimately turned down the job.

“After I pressed ‘send’ on that last email, I felt, in the pit of my stomach: ‘That is an accident waiting to happen,'” he said.

Zoromski’s concerns appeared to echo those of the “Rust” chief electrician Serge Svetnoy, who criticized the lax gun safety on set and said the movie’s producers cut corners.

The actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” last Thursday after he discharged a prop firearm that a later affidavit said was loaded with a live round.