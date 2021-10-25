‘Rust’ is pausing production amid the investigation into prop-gun shooting that killed cinematographer

The entrance to a film set where police say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer, is seen outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio

Producers of the film “Rust” told crew members on Sunday night that they are pausing the production of the film amid a police investigation into the prop-gun shooting on set that killed the movie’s cinematographer.

The incident happened on Thursday, when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during rehearsal on set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

“As we go through this crisis, we have made the decision to wrap the set at least until the investigations are complete,” producers said in an email to crew members seen by the Los Angeles Times.

“Although our hearts are broken, and it is hard to see beyond the horizon, this is, at the moment, a pause rather than an end. The spirit that brought us all to this special place remains.”

