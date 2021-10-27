‘Rust’ armorer once caused Nicolas Cage to storm off a film set after she repeatedly fired a gun without warning, former colleague says

Nicolas Cage. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has come under scrutiny after a fatal on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin.

According to a colleague who worked with Gutierrez-Reed on “The Old Way,” Nicolas Cage yelled at the armorer for firing a gun without warning.

Neither Cage nor Gutierrez-Reed responded to Insider’s requests for comment.

The armorer working on the set of “Rust,” where actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer last week, exhibited lax gun safety on the set of another film just two months prior, The Wrap reported.

Stu Brumbaugh, who worked as a key grip on the set of “The Old Way,” told The Wrap that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s behavior caused star Nicolas Cage to scream at her and storm off set.

Brumbaugh said Cage snapped when Gutierrez-Reed fired a gun near the cast and crew for the second time in three days without warning.

“Make an announcement, you just blew my f—— eardrums out!” Cage yelled before walking off the set, Brumbaugh told the publication.

Insider reached out to Brumbaugh and a representative of Cage’s for comment on Wednesday, but did not immediately receive responses.

Brumbaugh told The Wrap that he witnessed other examples of Gutierrez-Reed exhibiting poor gun safety.

Brumbaugh said she walked onto set with live rounds of blanks without making a public announcement to cast and crew. She also tucked pistols under her armpits, which ended up being pointed at people when she turned her back to them, he said.

Gutierrez-Reed did not respond to Insider’s request for comment on Brumbaugh’s allegations.

Brumbaugh said he told the assistant director on the film that Gutierrez-Reed should be fired, and in the process learned that it was her first film.

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

Insider reached out to the production companies behind “The Old Way” and “Rust” for a reaction to Brumbaugh’s comments, but didn’t receive a response on Wednesday. An unnamed producer who spoke to The Wrap contested Brumbaugh’s account of Gutierrez-Reed’s work on “The Old Way.”

“I have no such recollection of this event on our set. I asked my partners the same,” the producer said. “The details on some of these accounts specifically when it pertains to ‘The Old Way’ have been blown out of proportion.”