‘Rust’ armorer’s lawyers said the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins was left unattended for hours, then backtracked and said it was only 5 to 10 minutes

The set of ‘Rust’ in Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers retracted a claim about how long she left a gun unattended.

They first said she left the gun idle for 2 hours before it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins.

They told The New York Times that it was left unattended for just five to 10 minutes instead.

The lawyers for the armorer on “Rust” retracted an account of how long the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins was left unattended, according to The New York Times.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is one of several crew members under scrutiny since actor Alec Baldwin killed Hutchins, a cinematographer, on set with a gun on October 21 while rehearsing a scene.

Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed, contradicted their own account of the gun’s stewardship on Wednesday when speaking to the Times.

Earlier that day, the lawyers told the Today show there had been a window of around two hours, roughly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., during which the firearm were unattended, suggesting that left room for tampering.

They also said that Gutierrez-Reed had loaded the gun from a box marked “dummy.” The round that killed Hutchins was a real one, not a dummy.

In that interview they suggested a “disgruntled” person could have sabotaged the set by putting a real bullet in the box, alluding to a crew members’ strike that had taken place the day before.

They also described a two-hour window of opportunity, including lunchtime, when talking to the Times, the paper said.

However, Bowles later walked back that statement, telling the paper he had since consulted with Gutierrez-Reed and learned that the gun had been locked up over lunch and therefore was not accessible.

That left, he said, only a five or ten-minute gap in which it was unattended.

Gutierrez-Reed, who also worked as a prop handler in addition to her armory duties, had told colleagues to keep an eye on the gun cart in those moments, Bowles told the paper.

She said however there were still times it was left unattended that day, he added.

“Rust” was Gutierrez-Reed’s second movie as head armorer, and her relative inexperience in the job has put her in the spotlight since Hutchins’ death.

The 24-year-old daughter of veteran armorer Thell Reed was described by a former colleague as “a bit careless” with guns on the set of an earlier movie, “The Old Way,” as The Daily Beast first reported.

Another former colleague on the “The Old Way”, prop manager Jeffrey Crowe, defended her professionalism, saying she had impressed him despite her inexperience.

Multiple other issues with on-set safety have been raised since the shooting, many of which have prompted scrutiny of other crew members, or a broader culture of lax security, as Insider’s Michelle Mark reported.