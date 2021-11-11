Lawyer for ‘Rust’ armorer insists she’s been ‘framed.’ But a prosecutor in the case said claims of ‘sabotage’ are ‘conspiracy theories.’

Set sign for the movie ‘Rust.’ Sam Wasson/Getty

A lawyer for the “Rust” armorer now says that his client is “being framed” for the on-set fatal shooting.

The Santa Fe district attorney investigating the shooting had shut down the allegations as “conspiracy theories.”

“We are convinced that this was sabotage,” Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles insisted, without providing evidence to Insider.

An attorney for the armorer in charge of weapons on “Rust” has insisted that his client is “being framed” in connection with the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer last month.

But a prosecutor investigating the case has called claims of sabotage “conspiracy theories.”

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers have previously suggested that someone may have put a live bullet into a box of “dummy” rounds on the New Mexico film set to “sabotage” the production – and an attorney for her doubled down on those claims this week while declining to provide proof to a reporter.

“We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed,” said lawyer Jason Bowles. “Information is going to come out that needs to be fully investigated and considered by the district attorney.”

Bowles told Insider that Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers had offered to “share additional, critical information” that would “corroborate” their claims. But Bowles declined to share his purported proof with Insider.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies shut down the “sabotage” allegations in an interview that aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” describing the claims as “conspiracy theories.”

“We do not have any proof,” she said.

When asked about how Carmack-Altwies has already refuted his claims of sabotage, Bowles told Insider: “I believe the district attorney will keep an open mind and look at all facts.

“The truth of the matter is that law enforcement has a duty to pursue the truth,” he continued.

Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the movie set while rehearsing a scene for the indie Western.

The Colt .45 revolver that Baldwin fired was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, but live ammunition had been loaded into the weapon, authorities have said.

The incident remains under police investigation and it remains unclear how or why the live bullet was put in the gun.

Bowles said that Gutierrez-Reed met with Santa Fe deputy sheriff’s on Tuesday and “continued to cooperate and provide a full interview.”

In addition to the unsubstantiated claims of sabotage, Bowles also said that the lawyers believe that the scene at Bonanza Creek Ranch “was tampered with” before police responded to the October 21 shooting.

Bowles did not give any evidence to back up this claim either.

The attorney added, “We eagerly await the FBI’s investigation as well and we are asking for a full and complete investigation of all of the facts, including the live rounds themselves, how they ended up in the ‘dummies’ box, and who put them in there.”

A spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment to Insider on Thursday, saying, “We are not commenting on the ongoing investigation.”

Carmack-Altwies could not immediately be reached for comment.