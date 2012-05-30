A 27-Year-Old Russian Worth $250 Million Spent The Weekend Throwing Cash Out His Window

Photo: Russia Today

27-year-old Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov has a few things going for him.He is the CEO of Vkontakte, Russia’s largest social network, which has around 120 million users.



On his Vkontakte profile, he calls himself single, libertarian, pastafarian, and inspired by Steve Jobs and Che Guevara.

Russia Today reports that Durov spent the past weekend flying paper aeroplanes of 5,000-ruple notes ($160) out of his office window.

He had to stop, he explained via Twitter, because the “people turned into animals.”

Durov is estimated to be worth over $250 million.

His social network, Vkontakte or “In Contact,” was rumoured to be preparing its IPO until Durov said yesterday that Facebook’s IPO was cause for postponement.

“IPO FB destroyed the faith of many private investors in social networks,” he tweeted.

Durov recently published a soaring manifesto with 10 commandments to make Russia a leader in the 21st century. He proposes abolishing the national currency and selling state land to foreigners.

Vkontake is the fourth most visited site in Russia. And it looks suspiciously like Facebook:

Photo: Vkontakte

