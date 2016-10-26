Russia's new 'Satan 2' nuke could destroy New South Wales in a single hit

Russian soldiers wear chemical protection suits in front of a of a Topol ICBM. Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)

After years of hype, Russia has finally delivered on its “Satan 2” nuclear missile promise.

Chief designers at Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau have just revealed the first images of the RS-28 Sarmat missile:

According to a statement from the design team, the order to develop the RS-28 Sarmat was given in 2011.

Back in May, Sputnik reported the missile could carry a payload capable of wiping out land “the size Texas or France”.

Or, in Australian terms, New South Wales.

The original “Satan” – NATO’s term for the missile – is still in use and has been since the 1970s. Launch five or six of those, according to former assistant secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy Dr Paul Craig Roberts, “and the East Coast of the United States disappears”.

Satan 2 will be in action by the end of 2018 and will replace all the originals Satans by 2020.

It can deploy a 40 megaton warhead. According to Gizmodo, that’s about “2000 times as powerful as the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagaski in 1945”.

That’s an obvious concern, but there’s more. Russian media also reports the hypersonic vehicle it tested back in April could carry the RS-28 warhead.

That would make the missile “nigh unstoppable”, due to being able to reach speeds fix to six times the speed of sound (6000km/h) over a minimum 400km range.

Some reports say the missile’s range can extend as far as 1000km.

Just two days ago, Russian media outlets began sharing a video that shows millions of civilians and military personnel have just finished up emergency drills aimed at preparing the general population for nuclear or chemical weapons attacks.

If it ever attacked the US, Russia would be guaranteed of receiving a heavy return fire in kind.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that Moscow is now taking steps to ensure that 100% of its population would be sheltered from such an attack.

