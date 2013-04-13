Here Are The 18 Names On Russia's 'Blacklist' Of US Officials

Russia has published the names of 18 U.S. citizens who are barred from Russia.



The names on the list include those alleged to have been involved in the use of torture at Guantanamo bay, and others believed to have been involved in the abuse of Russian citizens’ humans rights.

According to the BBC there is a “secret section” of the list with more names.

Russia’s announcement appears to be a clear retaliation for the U.S. treasury announcing the names on the so-called “Magnitsky List” yesterday.

Sergei Magnitsky was a Moscow-based lawyer for investment fund, Hermitage Capital, who became notorious after allegedly uncovering massive tax fraud. He died under suspicious circumstances while serving jail time in 2009.

16 of the 18 names on the U.S. list are related to his case. Those on the U.S. list will face visa bans and have assets frozen under the law.

While many observers were surprised at lack of high-ranking Russian officials on the Magnitsky List, Russia’s quick response shows how seriously they are taking it. When plans for the list were confirmed in December, Russia responded quickly by banning the adoption of Russian orphans by American families.

Here’s the full list of names on the Russian list, via Reuters:

Individuals alleged to be involved in the use and legalization of torture and indefinite confinement of prisoners – the “Guantanamo list”:

1. David Spears Addington – Chief of Staff of the U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney (2005-2009);

2. John Choon Yoo – Legal adviser at the U.S. Department of Justice (2001-2003);

3. Geoffrey D. Miller – Commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo, which administers the U.S. military detention centres at the U.S. Guantanamo Naval Base on Cuba (2002-2003)

4. Jeffrey Harbeson – Commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo (2010-2012)

Individuals alleged to be involved in abuse of Russian citizens’ human rights abroad:

5. Jed Saul Rakoff – U.S. District Judge for Southern District of New York;

6. Preetinder S. Bharara – U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

7. Michael J. Garcia – Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

8. Brendan R. McGuire – Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

9. Anjan S. Sahni – Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

10. Christian R. Everdell – Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

11. Jenna Minicucci Dabbs – Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

12. Christopher L. Lavigne – Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

13. Michael Max Rosensaft – Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

14. Louis J. Milione – Senior Special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration;

15. Sam Gaye – Senior special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration;

16. Robert F. Zachariasiewicz – Special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration;

17. Derek S. Odney – Special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration;

18. Gregory A. Coleman – Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation;

