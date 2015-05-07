Russia's new high-tech Armata tank just broke down in the middle of a rehearsal parade

Russia’s new Armata battle tank, which is set to officially debut in Moscow for the Victory Day parade on Saturday, May 9, appears ot have broken down in a dress rehearsal on Thursday, according to reports from Russian media and a video of the parade from RuptlyTV.

Here’s how it looked:

The rest of the parade continued while the Armata sat motionless. It appeared to be attached to a vehicle in front by a cord. Here it is from a little further out:

The tank is meant to be one of the most impressive pieces of military hardware ever produced by Russia, with technical specifications that suggest it could survive an attack from an Apache attack helicopter.

Some analysts even think think the Armata will surpass all existing Western models — at least when it’s fully-functioning.

NOW WATCH: This addiction specialist makes a compelling case for the legalization of marijuana



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.