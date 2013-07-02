Russia Officially Makes It Illegal To Talk To Kids About Gays

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill Sunday criminalizing “propaganda of non-traditional sexual orientation,” the Associated Press reports.



Putin’s OK was the last step in making the provision a law. On June 11, The Russian parliament’s lower house unanimously passed the legislation, and the upper house approved it last week.

The law imposes hefty fines for disseminating any information about the LGBT community to minors, and holding gay pride rallies.

Russian police arrested dozens of gay rights protestors on Saturday in St. Petersburg, the same weekend gays and their allies in San Francisco celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down DOMA.

