Russian researchers compared an all-female space crew to housewives in a kitchen

Getty Images Russian Space Station crew member Elena Serova side-eyes something unrelated earlier this year.

A Russian research institute is planning to study how six women interact during an eight-day mock space expedition — and they’re saying some pretty questionable things about the experiment along the way.

The purpose of the experiment is to “see how an all-female crew would interact on a trip to the Moon and back,” according to AFP.

Here’s how it will work:

For eight days, the female volunteers will live inside a wood-panelled suite of rooms at Moscow’s Institute of Biomedical Problems, renowned for its wacky research into the psychological and physical effects of space travel. […] “Such a crew is taking part for the first time in a simulation experiment. It’s interesting for us to see what is special about the way a female crew communicates,” said Sergei Ponomaryov, the experiment’s supervisor. “It will be particularly interesting in terms of psychology,” said the institute’s director Igor Ushakov.

Fair enough.

But Ushakov didn’t stop there. The next thing he said, according to AFP, was this:

“I’d like to wish you a lack of conflicts, even though they say that in one kitchen, two housewives find it hard to live together.”

Things got weird at a press conference, too, when the women were asked how they’d deal with going makeup-free for eight days and how they’d cope with not being around men, according to Fusion.

“We are very beauitful without makeup,” one participant, Darya Komissarova, reportedly answered.

Meanwhile, fellow participant Anna Kussmaul responded, “We are doing work. When you’re doing your work, you don’t think about men and women.”

Some of these quotes seem sexist, but to give credit where credit is due, Russia was the first country ever to send a woman into space in 1963, AFP pointed out.

The experiment began on Wednesday, October 28.

