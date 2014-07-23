Here's A Clear Sign That Russian Propaganda Works

Vladimir Putin is riding high at home despite gradually becoming a pariah abroad.

Pew reports that Russian president’s popularity at home is now at its highest level in years, buoyed by the annexation of Crimea in March on the heels of the Sochi Olympic Games in February. Putin’s job approval increased a 29-percentage-points between 2013 and 2014.

Russia had the most advanced system of propaganda in the world as almost all media is government-controlled. The difference in coverage of Malaysia Flight MH17, which as shot down by Russian-backed separatists on July 17, illustrates how the Kremlin presents successfully spins information to the Russian people.

Confidence in the military and government have also risen.

Here’s another look at the data:

And here’s Putin’s ratings over the last seven years:

